Middletown man killed in rollover crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton Post is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that killed a 48-year-old man in Middletown.
Michael Henderson was traveling northbound on University Boulevard near Park Lane when the 2019 Mazda MX-5 he was driving struck a 2014 Subaru driven by 82-year-old Barbara Wiegert, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Henderson's vehicle was speeding, according to troopers. After hitting Wiegert's Subaru, it struck a curb on the left side of the road and then overturned.
The Mazda came to rest on its top in the road, according to troopers.
The Butler County Coroner pronounced Henderson dead at the scene.
Wiegert was transported to Atrium Medical Center with minor injuries.
It is not clear if drugs or alcohol were involved.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.