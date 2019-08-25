A nice wrap-up to the weekend. Rain returns Monday.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today, the cloud cover will build as high pressure slides out of the region. Dry conditions and pleasant temperatures are on the way. Daytime highs will reach the low 80s.
Rain will return to the Tri-State tonight into Monday. Occasional showers with embedded thunderstorms are possible. Monday afternoon, temperatures will only be in the mid 70s.
The wet weather will stick around for the first part of Tuesday. Pleasant conditions will return for the remainder of the workweek.
