Rain and thunder on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold front is on the way with some well-needed rainfall.
Overnight into Monday morning clouds will continue to thicken, with a few showers possible for the morning drive.
We should start the day Monday in the mid-60s, but only warm into the mid-70s with clouds and rain around the region.
More rain and thunder chances will accompany the cold front on Tuesday, but it will be a warmer day with highs in the low-80s.
Behind this front, dry and comfy air will settle into the Tri-State from Wednesday through Friday with high temps near 80 degrees.
Unfortunately, it appears another chance of rain arrives for the upcoming weekend.
