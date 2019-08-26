Bengals sign rookie center Kirk Barron

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals signed center Kirk Barron to add depth to their offensive line less than two weeks before the season opener.
Barron, an undrafted rookie out of Purdue, originally signed as a college free agent with the Miami Dolphins in May. He was waived later that month.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor named veteran Trey Hopkins as the team’s starting center for the season opener. Former first round pick Billy Price started the majority of the games at center last season.
The Bengals play their final preseason game Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.