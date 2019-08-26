Hamilton Twp. Police asks the public to help keep 1987 cop killer behind bars

HAMILTON Twp. (FOX19) -Hamilton Township Police Department is asking the public to join them in signing a petition to keep the man who killed a Morrow Police Department officer in 1987 behind bars.
The Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes wrote a letter to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Parole Board wanting to deny the release of Anthony McIntosh in September.
McIntosh shot and killed officer Jeffery Phegley, 22, Jan. 21, 1987 while McIntosh was pulled over for an OVI during a traffic stop on Morrow-Rossburg Road.
Police say during the arrest McIntosh pushed Phegley to the ground and shot him with a sawed off shotgun.
Previous Story | Prosecutors want to keep cop killer behind bars
Phegley had only been an officer with the Village of Morrow for 6 months.
McIntosh received 15 years to life in prison and he was denied parole in 2006 and 2010.
The police department needs signatures from the public so McIntosh can serve the remainder of his prison time.
Those who want to sign the petition can sign it at their police department.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.