Jackknifed semi, fuel spill closes SB I-71/75 at Dixie Hwy

FORT MITCHELL, KY. (FOX19) - Southbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down at Dixie Highway until further notice Monday morning.
A jackknifed semi and a fuel spill is blocking all lanes, according to Nancy Wood, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
“Police are directing traffic. No estimate on a re-opening at this time,” she said.
No injuries were reported when the crash came in just before 10 a.m., according to Kenton County dispatchers.
Delays are now extending nearly 100 minutes and well over the Ohio River into downtown Cincinnati on southbound I-75.
Avoid the area by taking southbound I-71 to southbound I-471 to eastbound I-275 to return to southbound I-71/75.
