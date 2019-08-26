Man killed on I-275 ramp in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Police have identified a man who was found lying on an interstate ramp in Campbell County late Saturday night.
Officers responded to the ramp from I-275 eastbound to I-471 northbound around 11 p.m. for a report of a person lying in the road.
A car was found further up the ramp against the bridge abutment.
Based on their investigation so far, officers believe there was a single vehicle collision and the driver was ejected.
The driver has been identified as Brandon Saylor, 32, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky.
