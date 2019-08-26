Rain on and off next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a sunny and cooler weekend, the cool air will stick around with some rain to start our work week.
Look for scattered rain Monday morning and rain chances linger throughout the day
It will feel much cooler this afternoon with high temperatures near 75 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.
More rain is likely Tuesday as highs reach the upper 70′s.
We will dry out the middle part of the week.
I do not see a return to hear and humidity this week.
Thermometers will stay near 80 degrees before we return to the mid-80s going into our Labor Day weekend.
