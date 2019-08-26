Oktoberfest Zinzinnati extends hours, opens registration for Running of the Wieners

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - You’ll have a little longer to raise your glass or stein and sing along to your favorite song at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati this year.
Hours are extended, and registration for the annual Running of the Wieners is now open, organizers said Monday.
The event will be held a day earlier this year, on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m.
To register, visit http://www.oktoberfestzinzinnati.com/features/running-of-the-wieners
“With our expanded Oktoberfest Zinzinnati® hours, the Running of the Wieners will now be held on Thursday. Bring your co-workers, friends and family - one day early - for the unofficial kickoff to Oktoberfest Zinzinnati,” said Lori Salzarulo, senior event manager.
Each dachshund will be provided a hot dog bun costume and will run approximately 75 feet in heats of 10.
The winner of each heat will compete in a final race to determine the winning dog.
Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place wieners.
Entry fee is $35.
The event is free for spectators.
First held in 1976, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati has grown to be America’s largest Oktoberfest.
The celebration of German food, beer and music is held on Second and Third Streets in downtown Zinzinnati.
This year, hours will be expanded 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
For more information, visit www.OktoberfestZinzinnati.com
