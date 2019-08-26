Police: Mother had drugs, syringe in car with son

ADDYSTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A mother is accused of having drugs and a syringe in a vehicle with her son.
Angela Lynn Sanchez-Rodriguez, 40, of West Price Hill, was arrested and charged Sunday with with endangering children, permitting child abuse, possession of drug abuse instruments and some traffic offenses, court records show.
Police say the offense occurred in the village of Addyston on Main Street at or near Quarry Road.
Sanchez-Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday.
