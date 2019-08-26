Police searching for ‘critically missing’ man who disappeared after Greyhound layover

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are searching for a man traveling by Greyhound through Cincinnati whom they consider “critically missing.”
Sean Pearson, 33, was traveling on a Greyhound bus from Seneca, New York to Knoxville, Tennessee, according to District 4 officers. After a layover in Cincinnati, Pearson did not reenter the bus.
Police say he was last seen Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. in Mount Auburn.
He is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was known to be wearing a white T-shirt, plaid pajamas and red/white shoes prior to being reported missing.
Anyone with information about Pearson or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
