Police searching for ‘critically missing’ man who disappeared after Greyhound layover
Sean Pearson was last seen in Mount Auburn Saturday night. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By Erin Couch | August 25, 2019 at 8:27 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 8:48 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are searching for a man traveling by Greyhound through Cincinnati whom they consider “critically missing.”

Sean Pearson, 33, was traveling on a Greyhound bus from Seneca, New York to Knoxville, Tennessee, according to District 4 officers. After a layover in Cincinnati, Pearson did not reenter the bus.

Police say he was last seen Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. in Mount Auburn.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was known to be wearing a white T-shirt, plaid pajamas and red/white shoes prior to being reported missing.

Anyone with information about Pearson or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

