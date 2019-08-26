Showers taper off tonight with scattered activity Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Showers will become isolated this evening and remain spotty overnight and most of Tuesday.
A cold front will bring rain and thunder Tuesday evening. Thunderstorms will not reach severe limits Tuesday.
After the cold front comes a long stretch of nice weather.
Right now it looks like it will be dry at least until Monday with warm to mild temperatures and less humidity than one would expect in Cincinnati for August.
We are watching Tropical Storm Dorian which may make it to Florida by the weekend and we are watching to see if there will be any impact on Cincinnati’s weather next week.
Extended weather outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center that go forward in time to September 9th say temperatures will be near normal and there is a good chance that rainfall be a bit below normal.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.