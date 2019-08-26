Teen arrested for having gun on grounds of South Avondale School

SOUTH AVONDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - A 15-year-old was arrested Friday for having a gun on the grounds of South Avondale School, according to police records.
The police report says officers were initially called to South Avondale in the 600 block of Prospect Place around 6:15 p.m. because students aren’t permitted on the property.
The teen took off running when police arrived.
The report says officers found a loaded 9mm hi-point handgun on the boy when they caught up with him.
He is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business, illegal conveyance of possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance in a school safety zone, and criminal trespass
The teen entered a plea of deny in court on Monday. He’s been held in juvenile detention.
