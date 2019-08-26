Thomas More University BB&T Observatory to host astronomical lectures and observations

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (FOX19) - Thomas More University’s BB&T Observatory has announced their upcoming fall lectures and observation nights schedule. These free events that are open to the public will begin Saturday, Sept. 7.
All lectures will take place in Steigerwald Hall in the Saints Center with observations to follow at the observatory located on campus.
Dates for the lectures and observations are:
- Saturday, Sept. 7: “Jupiter vs. Saturn: Battle of the Gas Giants” Schedule: Public Lecture in Steigerwald at 8 p.m., Observing at 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 5: “International Observe the Moon Night” (weather permitting) Schedule: Observing ONLY: 7:30 – 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 2: “Mercury Races Across the Sun” Schedule: Public Lecture in Steigerwald at 7 p.m., Observing at 8 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 11: “Transit of Mercury Across the Sun” (weather permitting) Schedule: Observing ONLY: 10 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- Saturday, November 30: “Galaxies Galore!” Public Lecture in Steigerwald at 7 p.m., Observing at 8 p.m.
“We are excited to be hosting another semester of great events, including our regular, free public lectures, as well as a couple of special observing only events,” Director of the BB&T Observatory Wes Ryle, Ph.D. said. “If you are interested in astronomy and looking for an entertaining and educational evening, please stop by and be sure to spread the word to your friends and family!”
The astronomical BB&T Observatory at TMU provides students and the local community with a broadening glimpse into the wonders of our universe.
The exciting frontiers of planets, stars, and faraway galaxies — and all the other distant wonders of the skies — are within reach of the state-of-the-art telescopes, cameras, and computers that comprise the observatory facility.
To learn more visit https://university.thomasmore.edu/tmu-observatory/.
Press release provided by Thomas More University
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.