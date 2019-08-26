UC students head back to class with record enrollment 7th year in row

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati is breaking enrollment records once again for the seventh year in a row.
A total of 46,224 students are enrolled in classes this fall.
Nearly 8,000 incoming freshman help make up that number, which is the largest class UC has seen so far.
UC’s freshman will also be among the first to test drive the new Bearcat Promise initiative. The goal is for students to graduate with a career plan.
There are two new buildings on campus this year: Lindner College of Business and College of Allied Health Sciences.
We also are amidst UC’s Bicentennial year.
The first day of classes at UC’s predecessor, Cincinnati College, took place on Nov. 9, 1819.
The college is continuing their tuition freeze for the fifth year in a row for returning students and a tuition guarantee for incoming students.
