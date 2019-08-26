Vets take a spin in WWII era biplane thanks to Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation

“What I’ve learned is that it doesn’t matter how old you are, when you want to do something, the human spirit, the human will- you find a way. I’ve wheeled tons of veterans out in wheelchairs to the airplane with their son or daughter chirping in my ear, ‘Hey we know dad can’t get in, just take tons of pictures.’ I’ll lock the wheelchair, he’ll stand up and virtually get into the plane unassisted. Because he wants to. There’s an inner desire that humans have, I’ve learned that by watching these seniors. And to me, that is incredibly powerful,” Fisher said.