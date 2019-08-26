Watch Riverfest from high in the sky aboard the SkyStar Wheel

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hate the crowds at Riverfest? You could watch the fireworks above the fray from the SkyStar Wheel.
Reservations are now being accepted online for the SkyStar BOOM experience on Sunday, Sept. 1.
SkyStar has 36 enclosed gondolas that can be reserved for $250 each.
All are air conditioned will accommodate two to six people.
Riders will also receive a free BOOM t-shirt.
Boarding for SkyStar BOOM starts at 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 1 and the wheel will revolve throughout the fireworks.
