Woman admits to stealing money from Springboro youth baseball team

SPRINGBORO, OH (FOX19) - A Warren county woman who was charged with stealing from a youth baseball team pleaded guilty to the crime.
Renee Nichols, 46, was to go to trial on aggravated theft charges Monday but entered a plea instead.
She must also repay $175,000.
Nichols was indicted last October for embezzling funds from the Springboro Clearcreek Baseball Association (SCBA).
Officials say Nichols served as treasure of SCBA from 2011 to 2017.
The prosecutor’s office says from July 2013 through July 2017, Nichols stole at least $180,000 from SCBA’s bank account and used it for personal purchases.
Nichols spent that money on a trip to Disney and credit card bills, among other things, the indictment said.
A new board member, who is a former CPA with experience in fraud investigations, uncovered the scheme in 2017 officials say.
While looking through the organization’s finances, the new member found that Nichols didn’t file SCBA’s Form 990 with the IRS threatening its tax-exempt status.
Nichols doctored bank records to hide the nature of her purchases, officials say.
Investigators believe Nichols also destroyed and disposed of the laptop containing SCBA’s historical financial information.
Board members and Springboro police found about 1,000 improper expenditures throughout the investigation.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.