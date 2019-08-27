BLINK to announce muralists, projection mapping artists for 2019 event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Organizers for art festival BLINK are set to announce featured artists at this year’s event Tuesday afternoon in Over-the-Rhine, festival officials said Tuesday.
The art and light display festival, which in 2017 spanned 20 city blocks through OTR and downtown, is scheduled for Oct. 10-13.
Now, event officials will reveal the muralists and projection mapping artists behind this year’s display at The Trancept at 2 p.m.
The announcement comes two years after 2017′s four-night event where over 1 million visitors came to Cincinnati to see the animated light displays, murals and interactive light sculptures that spanned through the two neighborhoods.
This year a new zone in Covington will also be added.
BLINK is free and open to the public.
