Butler Co. narcotics task force seizes more than 11k grams of drugs in 6 months

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force has made 64 arrests resulting in 53 felony indictments in the first six months of 2019, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office has tracked the progress of BURN from the beginning of 2019 through June.
In those six months, the office reported that BURN has seized 4,915 grams of methamphetemine, 5,161 grams of cocaine and 919 grams of fentanyl and heroin. Agents have also recovered 24 firearms and more than $231,000 in cash.
Additionally, agents have confiscated items that were purchased with money obtained from illegal drug proceeds, including jewelry, cars and real estate.
The task force is comprised of participating agencies from Hamilton, Middletown, Oxford, Fairfield, DEA Cincinnati, among others.
