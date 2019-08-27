Caty McNally wins first ever match at U.S. Open

Cincinnati teenager beats former top 10 player in straight sets

By Joe Danneman | August 26, 2019 at 8:33 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 8:33 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The big stage of the U.S. Open isn’t too big for Cincinnati’s tennis prodigy.

Caty McNally, 17, beat former top 10 player Timea Bacsinszky 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the U.S. Open. She hit 28 winners in the straight set win.

McNally, who debuted earlier this month as the youngest player in the Western & Southern Open field in Mason, recently turned pro and has now advanced in singles for the first time at a tennis Grand Slam.

McNally will now face the winner of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova in the second round at the U.S. Open.

