Caty McNally wins first ever match at U.S. Open

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The big stage of the U.S. Open isn’t too big for Cincinnati’s tennis prodigy.
Caty McNally, 17, beat former top 10 player Timea Bacsinszky 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the U.S. Open. She hit 28 winners in the straight set win.
McNally, who debuted earlier this month as the youngest player in the Western & Southern Open field in Mason, recently turned pro and has now advanced in singles for the first time at a tennis Grand Slam.
McNally will now face the winner of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova in the second round at the U.S. Open.
