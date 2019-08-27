WATCH LIVE: 2 children killed, 10 hurt in crash with stolen police SUV in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19/AP) - Police in Dayton, Ohio say a suspect in a stabbing stole a police SUV and crashed it into a van carrying children, killing two of them.
In all, 10 people, including the suspect, were sent to hospitals.
The incident began Monday night when a man was stabbed several times and the suspect fled in a pickup truck, according to WDTN.
Police responded when the truck crashed into a tree a short time later.
WDTN reports that suspect had gotten out of the vehicle and was on foot.
At some point, the suspect got into a police SUV and took off, hit another police vehicle, and headed into downtown Dayton at a high rate of speed.
Police Lt. Col. Eric Henderson says the suspect then crashed into two occupied vehicles near the Dayton Metro Library.
The Dayton Daily News reports one of the vehicles was a van with seven children inside. Two of those children died.
According to the Daily News, the victims were identified as Eleanor McBride of Huber Heights and Penelope Jasko of Dayton by the Montgomery County Coroner. Both were 6 years old.
