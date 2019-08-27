CPS parents voice concern about late buses

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools just started their second week and several parents are already showing their concern with the district busing.
The School Board held a meeting Monday night to address several of the issues.
“I have a 6-year-old son that goes to Sands Montessori and my son has been late to school every single day. 20 minutes late and he is missing class work," one parent said.
The parents say the buses running late isn’t the only problem but that the transportation department is not keeping a clear line of communication with parents.
The Chief of Communication for Cincinnati Public Schools Lauren Worley says they are trying to fix the problems but it’s a challenge.
“We are growing we are a district on the grow, so that means we are going to have growing pains. That’s not the answer you want to hear though when you’re a parent," she said.
Worley says the district has grown by 4,400 students in the past five years and that the district has to contract out transportation with seven different companies to meet the need.
“The other issue is that face is August 6th is our deadline for registration and enrollments and we’ve had hundreds of people who have changed their registration enrollment since then so that means we have to reroute all of those routes as we go on," she said.
During the meeting some students said that when the bus does arrive the kids have to crowd into the seats and sometimes the isle.
“It’s becoming a safety issue because there are too many people getting on the bus," one student said.
Worley says although there are working on several changes, going forward they will work on improving communication and optimizing the current routes to make them more effective.
The district says they will continue to listen to parents concerns and that they are committed to getting it right.
