Animals safely escape large barn fire in Butler County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Several animals including cattle safely escaped a large barn fire in Butler County Tuesday morning, fire crews say.
Hay is still on fire inside one of the two barns that burned on Somerville Jacksonburg Road near Shurz Road in Wayne Township, Fire Captain Daniel Hoit tells FOX19 NOW.
Crews responded just before 2 a.m. when dispatchers received several 911 calls.
The barn’s owner said his cattle were loose and unaccounted for.
The first barn had animals but they had access to pasture, so they all made it out safe, Hoit said.
The second barn stored a couple tractors and other equipment but mostly contained round hay bales.
“We anticipate being on scene for quite some time due to the burning hay. We currently have six departments on scene, having to shuttle water in with water tankers,” Hoit said.
The road is shut down until further notice.
Take Colton Run Road to Oxford Middletown Road and reverse for detour.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.