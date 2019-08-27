FOP leader believes spare tire may have contributed to death of Kyle Plush

“If officers would have known this was a life and death situation. If they would have realized what was happening to Kyle they would have broken every window in the parking lot until they found the right vehicle that he was in. They had no idea," he said. “We can say that we’re sorry for his death but I don’t see where there is any gross negligence that led us to this point where the city should be sued and the police officers should be sued or anybody should be considering settling.”