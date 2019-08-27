Northside man told to take down pride flag

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (FOX19) - A Northside man said he’s been asked to remove his pride flag, but he says being asked to do so has raised even more questions.
Bryan Sturgill says he’s been living at Gantry Apartments for about nine months and has grown to love the Northside community. But now he’s questioning why his flag that’s been up since flag is an issue.
“It’s at the backside of the building and I never thought anything of it," he said.
On Monday, Sturgill says he received an email from the community manager referencing balconies and windows that “may need some clean up.”
Sturgill says the initial email didn’t reference any flags, but he says he began to ask some questions.
“She made reference to multiple flags and I responded that there is just one so you need to be more specific about what you are talking about. She said ‘it’s regarding the flag hanging outside your apartment.’ It leads to bigger questions here. What is the issue? Why now," he said.
Sturgill says he then referenced a section of his lease as he was told to do. It states “any decoration not in conformity with the Landlord’s policy shall be a breach of this lease. No articles shall be hung from windows, doors, landings or balconies.”
In the initial email sent to Sturgill apartment officials also said "this is to prevent individuals from being offended on all sides of any issue. The email went on to read “we love Northside and the culture that has been created.”
“We’ve actually gotten several comments from other neighbors or people walking by that it’s a nice sight it makes them happy to see those kinds of things. By taking down such a positive message of diversity, I feel like that sends the wrong message and it’s completely contradicting everything," he said.
Sturgill says his flag is staying up.
FOX19 NOW reached out to Gantry Apartments for comment, but haven’t heard back.
