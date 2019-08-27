ODH: 6 pulmonary illness cases after vaping detected in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health has reported six cases of severe pulmonary illness diagnosed after patients’ use of e-cigarettes or vaping.
ODH’s Friday announcement came after the department issued an alert to healthcare providers requesting them to report cases of serious lung illness where they were not sure if the cause was a history of vaping.
State and local health officials have since begun investigating six Ohio cases of pulmonary illness following vaping.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a national alert to healthcare providers indicating pulmonary illnesses related to vaping have been detected in 16 states. Most of the patients have been adolescents and young adults.
“We are seeing a tremendous increase in vaping among our youth, which is a public health crisis,” ODH director Amy Acton said. “There is a perception that vaping is safe, and these reports of serious pulmonary illness linked to e-cigarette or vaping product use show that this is simply not true.”
The report from ODT notes e-cigarette aerosol includes several harmful substances beyond nicotine that are potentially cancer-causing.
Anyone experiencing breathing problems they believe may be linked to vaping are encouraged to seek medical attention.
Information about health risks associated with vaping can be found on the ODH website and the CDC website.
