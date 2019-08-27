Rain & T’Storm Chances Today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another day of some beneficial rainfall with periods of in and off rain, and even the potential for a few thunderstorms.
This morning look for scattered rain at times for the morning commute, then while we might see a break midday the chance for storms return this afternoon and evening. Expect a high temperature of 79 degrees.
Rain chances continue early tonight before tapering as we get into a another dry period right through the weekend.
Sunshine and highs near 80 the remainder of the week and low humidity. The holiday weekend looks great with highs in the low 80s and sunny skies. Our next chance for some rain or thunder could arrive on Labor Day.
