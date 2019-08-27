Rosa Parks and Sally Ride get their own Barbie dolls

(WAFB) - Children everywhere will soon get the chance to have two historical role models as Barbie dolls.
The toy company Mattel is honoring Rosa Parks and Sally Ride with their very own Barbie dolls.
Rosa Parks was an American activist known as the Mother of the Modern Civil Rights Movement. Sally Ride was the first American woman and youngest American to fly in space.
Each doll will include educational material about their contributions to society, authentic clothing, and unique accessories.
The two new dolls made their debut as Barbies on Women’s Equality Day, Monday, August 16.
The dolls are part of the “Inspiring Women Series”, which debuted back in 2018. The mission of the series is to honor historical role models who paved the way for generations of girls.
Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson, and Frida Kahlo are also part of this collection.
Both dolls are available for purchase.
