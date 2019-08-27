Sentencing Tuesday for man convicted of raping unconscious woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A man found guilty of raping a woman while she was unconscious is set to be sentenced Tuesday.
David Kaufhold was convicted in a jury trial earlier this summer of rape and sexual battery.
He’s scheduled to face Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Oster Jr. at 9 a.m.
He faces years in prison and likely will have to register as a sex offender.
According to court documents, Kaufhold first encountered his victim on a dating website in 2016.
The two met at a restaurant in Springdale.
The victim said she lost consciousness after one drink.
Court documents reveal the victim eventually woke up inside Kaufhold’s home with him on top of her.
After raping and assaulting her, Kaufhold took the victim back to her car.
Records show the victim called family and went to a local hospital, where her injuries were severe enough to require surgery.
