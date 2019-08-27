Small chance for severe storms Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Most of the Tri-State is under a marginal risk for severe storms Tuesday.
High, damaging winds will be the main threat as isolated, scattered storms develop between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Areas impacted will be Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, Warren, Brown, Highland and Adams counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton Campbell and Grant, Pendleton, Bracken and Mason counties in Northern Kentucky and the far east areas of Dearborn and Switzerland counties in southeastern Indiana.
We are cloudy to start as you head out the door this morning.
The low temperature will dip to 67 degrees.
Look for scattered rain showers with some isolated steadier downpours possible for your morning commute.
We will seek a mid-day break from the rain before storm chances return this afternoon and evening.
The high temperature will be 79.
Rain is expected to taper tonight as we get into another dry stretch that will take us right through the weekend.
Expect pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.
The holiday weekend looks great with high temperatures in the low 80s and sunny skies.
Our next chance for some rain or thunder could arrive for Labor Day Monday.
