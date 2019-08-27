Suarez homers as Reds snap losing streak

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Eugenio Suarez and Freddy Galvis sparked the Reds in a series opening win in Miami, snapping the Reds three-game losing streak.
Suarez now has a career high 36 home runs - and is on pace to be the first Reds player with 40 home runs since 2007 (Adam Dunn).
Galvis, who the Reds recently picked up, finished with three hits, a home run and four runs batted in.
Starting pitcher Sonny Gray allowed only two hits and two earned runs over six innings and picked up hist 10th win of the season.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.