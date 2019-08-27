Tired of the gloomy weather? Tomorrow will be much nicer.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold front has moved east of I-71 and it is taking the humid, gloomy weather with it.
Showers along the front slowed traffic a bit for a while but as the rain moves east at about 24 mph it will clear the FOX19 NOW viewing area by 11 pm.
To the west is another nice mass of air that originated in Canada that will keep temperatures and humidity down a bit until the weekend when warmer, slightly more humid air moves our way.
With the arriving humid air comes the slight chance of a pop-up thunderstorm Sunday and Monday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.