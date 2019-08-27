Two children dead after stolen police cruiser crashes in Dayton, one dozen injured

By John Deike | August 26, 2019 at 10:59 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 4:36 AM

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Dayton Police say at least one person is dead and ten others are in the hospital after a stabbing suspect stole a Riverside Police cruiser and crashed into several other cars near the Dayton Metro Library.

According to WDTN-TV, the suspect jumped from the wrecked cruiser and fled on foot. He was later arrested.

Police received calls about the incident at 7:14 p.m. after reports of a crash at Airway Road and La Perre Drive in Riverside.

