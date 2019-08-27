Video: Daycare worker abuses child in Colerain Twp.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One mother is furious after she says a daycare worker at Kindercare in Colerain Township abused her child.
Sharnee Collins says a daycare worker abused her child while in her care.
The incident happened in March and she said she made a complaint, but was told she did not have enough evidence.
Within the last few weeks, she received a video that she sent to the police department and the department decided to open an investigation.
In the video, the daycare worker pushes the child’s head over, then puts a cloth on his face, then knees him in the back.
As the child stands up, she yanks him by one arm carrying him all while he is screaming.
“It’s just disgusting to me. Like if you couldn’t deal with those kids then you should have found another profession," said Collins. "We drop are kids there we trust you guys that’s my baby. He shouldn’t have to go through that.”
Kindercare’s corporate office says:
"In March, a concern was raised that one of our teachers, was rough with a child in her care. As soon as our Colerain management team was aware of this concern, they self-reported the issue to Child Protective Services and to state licensing, as per our protocol.
We concluded that the teacher’s behavior did not align with the high standards we hold our KinderCare teachers to. The teacher’s employment with KinderCare ended in March."
Even though the teacher has been fired, Collins says that it is not enough.
“I just feel she needs to answer to these charges," said Collins. "Should no child have to go through that. To be honest he is not the only kid.”
She said she is aware of more videos with alleged abuse the the fired daycare worker.
Collins says that one child was not allowed to sleep with a blanket and his parents are upset.
“Good night. I don’t have a blanket. I don’t care goodnight,” said the daycare worker in the video.
Collins said she has never met the teacher, but wants to ask her a question.
“Why did you do that to my kid. I want to talk to her. If he was that much of a problem you should have come and talk to me,” said Collins. “My mom lives around the corner from the daycare, I live around the corner, my dad would have got him. We would have went and got him before you laid hands on him.”
The Colerain Township Police Department are investigating the situation.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.