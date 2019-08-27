Vigil to be held on six year anniversary of Brittany Stykes’ murder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday marks the six year anniversary of Brittany Stykes’ murder still with no answers as to who killed the 22-year-old mother in Brown County.
Stykes was found shot to death inside a jeep on State Route 68 on Aug. 28, 2013. Her 1-year-old daughter Aubree was also shot in the head but survived.
Stykes' family is inviting anyone who would like to join them for a candlelight vigil in her memory.
The vigil will be held between Georgetown and Ripley at 7 p.m.
Officials are still hunting down Stykes' killer.
“This case has never been closed, and we’ve never stopped investigating,” Zac Corbin, the Brown County prosecutor, previously told FOX19 NOW.
The reward for information leading to an arrest was increased to $20,000 in January 2018.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.