No more SAT, ACT to get into Xavier

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Prospective Xavier University students will no longer be required to submit an ACT or SAT with their applications to be considered for enrollment, university officials announced Tuesday.
According to Aaron Meis of the Enrollment Management department at Xavier, the switch comes as part of the university’s efforts to review applications as a “holistic review,” meaning every piece of the application is considered for potential enrollment.
Eliminating the ACT or SAT requirement, Meis said, is another way for prospective students to demonstrate their abilities beyond what a test score number shows. Students can still submit test scores if they want, however.
“If students believe their test scores are indicative of their academic achievement, then Xavier is happy to consider them as part of the application," Meis said. "However, if students have a strong academic record demonstrated by above average grades in challenging courses, but do not feel their test results are a good reflection of their academic performance, students can choose not to submit them.”
According to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, more than 1,000 colleges and universities have dropped the test score requirement.
Xavier is currently accepting applications for the 2020 school year.
