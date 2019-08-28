CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s largest Volunteer Expo returns to Fountain Square Wednesday for its ninth consecutive year.
It runs 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is open free to the public.
If you have ever wanted to make a difference but weren't sure how, the expo is a great place to start.
More than 40 nonprofits will be on Fountain Square.
The expo was created by The Standard to help community members connect with nonprofits and also learn about service and donation opportunities that match their interests.
Attendees can meet with and learn about a wide variety of nonprofits that make a difference in the community.
Participating organizations include the arts, culture, humanities, the environment, animal welfare, health, human services and more.
The Volunteer Expo also kicks off The Standard’s annual Employee Giving Campaign.
The campaign takes place next month and encourages employees to support nonprofit organizations of their choosing
