Clifton Market has new owner

CLIFTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Clifton Market has a new owner.
Gurmukh and Genet Singh first stepped in to help the struggling co-op on Ludlow Avenue in the Gaslight District last November.
The Singhs say their purchase of the market was completed last week.
The co-open opened in January 2017, but by last October shareholders announced they were working on a plan to turn things around.
The Singhs say they bought Clifton Market because they believe in the community and the market’s potential.
“With the purchase now complete, we can now focus all of our energies on making this Market the type of vital and welcoming community institution of which we can all be extremely proud,” the Singh’s said.
They also said they’re open to ideas and suggestions and to email them at singh@cliftonmarket.com or just stop by the store and visit.
