Food & Wine: Gold Star best fast food in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati chili joint has been named the best fast food in Ohio.
Food & Wine released a list of the best fast food in every state. Large fast food chains like McDonald’s or Wendy’s didn’t make the cut for any of the states. Instead, each one is more indicative to what people who live in each specific region enjoy.
And reviewers have selected Gold Star as the best fast food restaurant in Ohio.
Compared to Gold Star, the prominent dining publications says its competitor Skyline is no match: They attribute the flavor of the sauce as what makes the chili joint superior, noting the “slight heat,” with a “touch less sweetness” than its counterpart’s product.
In addition to classic coneys and ways, you can also get cheese coney sliders, burgers and other entrees.
Other noteworthy restaurants the magazine recognized in other states include In-N-Out in California, Raising Cane’s in Louisiana and Jersey Mike’s in New Jersey.
