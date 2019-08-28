‘I always saw him and thought nothing of it’: Victim of ‘worst of the worst’ convicted child rapist shares her story

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kenton County Police call Matthew Bucher the worst of the worst and prosecutors say they’ll never stop fighting to keep him in prison.
Bucher, 31, was sentenced Monday to 70 years behind bars after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.
60,000 child porn images were found on Bucher’s phone, some of which were homemade, according to Sanders.
In March 2018, Bucher was convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl. The girl, Chloe Randall, faced Bucher in court.
Randall tells FOX19 NOW she first encountered Bucher in the summer of 2016 when she was out for a run in her Latonia neighborhood.
“I always saw him but never thought anything of it. I would see him staring at me from the time I was coming down the street until I couldn’t see him anymore,” Randall said.
One day Randall started talking to the person she saw staring at her. He said his name was Matt Percin and he was 17.
The two began chatting through the KIK app.
Matt Percin was really 29-year-old Matthew Bucher and he was getting aggressive online about meeting with her.
“He would tell me to lie to like see him and tell me what he says to do is the right thing to do and not what I wanted to do,” Randall said.
After months of secretly talking on KIK, she went on another run.
“And he was at the alley where I normally turned at and he was like ‘Hey, let’s go grab food’ and I got into the car with him thinking we were going to get food and it happened,” Randall said.
She says Bucher kept asking to have sex with her and she said no.
"And I kept telling him no and he forced me down and I fought and kicked and after about 15, 20 minutes, I finally said yes because there was no getting out of it, " Randall said.
Bucher videotaped the rape and took photos. When it was over, he took her home.
“He told me if I told anyone that I wouldn’t’ see my family again so I wasn’t going to tell her, I was scared,” Randall said.
Randall says she has a goal of visiting all 50 states to speak with as many students her age as possible.
She wants to share her experiences and how they can learn from them.
Randall is still working on a plan to make that happen.
