Man sentenced for mailing harassing letters to victim from jail

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Dearborn County man will spend more time in jail after he continued to harass his victim with letters while he was behind bars.
Billy Luke, 33, was convicted in July of three counts of stalking.
“This case started back in 2012. And it was a public indecency case. In that instance which he was prosecuted and convicted for masturbating in front of the victim’s employment,” Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said.
While incarcerated, Luke sent letters through the mail to the victim between 2016 and 2018 where he made vulgar suggestions and threats.
In one letter he says in part, “Do you actually believe that you bimbos and your families are safe because I am incarcerated? You are untouched because I am keeping you untouched.”
“He also sent her sexually explicit books from prison. Drawing firearms and bullets. Sent statements and quotes from historical figures regarding war and spilling blood,” Deddens said.
Luke is expected to be released from jail in 2023.
The judge in the sentencing order asked the prison to be more restrictive in reviewing what is actually being mailed out.
