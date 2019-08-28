Man tried to lure 10-year-old boy into van in Whitewater Twp.

WHITEWATER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office is investigating a report of child enticement in Whitewater Township.
It happened around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of West Mill and Hill streets.
The sheriff’s office says a 10-year-old boy was walking down the street when he was approached by an older man driving a rusty green-colored van.
The man asked the boy if he wanted a ride and the boy said no.
He then offered the boy some candy if he got into the van. The boy again said no and said he was going to call police.
The boy ran to his school, Miamitown Elementary, to report the incident.
The man then drove out of the area.
If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office at (513) 825-1500.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.