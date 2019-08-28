Miami University fraternity receives 15-year suspension after hazing incident

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - The Delta Tau Delta chapter at Miami University will be suspended until 2034 following a violent March hazing incident.
Claire Wagner, director of University News and Communications at Miami, confirmed to FOX19 that the fraternity was found responsible for three violations in the school’s code of conduct in May, and the following month the headquarters revoked the Miami University chapter’s charter.
After the chapter appealed, Wagner said, the university’s findings were upheld, and Delta Tau Delta was suspended through March 16, 2034. The chapter has an option to petition after 10 years in 2029 to be reinstated on campus.
The president of the university has described the hazing incident as “brutal and deplorable." Reports of the incident indicate that students were beaten with spiked paddles, kicked and were forced to drink copious amounts of alcohol and smoke marijuana. A student was hospitalized as a result of the hazing.
