Newport officials: “Things are happening here”

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - City leaders say it’s been a good year for Newport. They shared the news about growth and development during Wednesday’s State of the City address.
Among the projects discussed was Phase 1 of “Ovation” on West 3rd Street.
An amphitheater will kickoff this $1 billion project which includes residential units, hotels, and entertainment/retail space.
City Manager Thomas J. Fromme also shared new information about growth across the city over the past year. A success, he says, due to strong leadership.
“Monmouth Street, there’s a lot of new businesses on that street," Fromme said.
A new look for Newport on the Levee is also on the way.
Fromme says there are millions of dollars committed to making improvements at the Levee including the SkyWheel.
“We love coming down here and looking at the city from here," Hamilton resident James Geisler said.
Geisler says came down to Newport to enjoy the nice day.
He says he’s a fan of the development plans for the area, “I guess the more they can do, the better. We love being over here.”
What’s next for visitors like James and people who live in Newport? Improvements in the West End. City Manager Fromme says we’ll see a total transformation there.
“Take my word for it. It’s happening every day as i drive through there... just count the dumpsters... that’s how i measure success," Fromme said.
The amphitheater is expected to be complete late 2020.
