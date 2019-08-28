Ohio governor to announce plan for stronger gun background checks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are expected Wednesday to announce plans for stronger background checks for gun purchases.
It’s part of Gov. DeWine’s overall STRONG Ohio plan which aims to reduce violence with dangerous weapons and increase mental health treatment.
This comes just three weeks after DeWine announced a 17-item plan to address gun violence in light of a mass shooting that killed nine people and wounded several others in Dayton.
It’s also comes almost been a year since shots rang out inside the lobby of Fifth Third Bank headquarters on Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati.
A gunman walked into the building and opened fire the morning of Sept. 6, 2018, killing three people and injuring two others before Cincinnati police shot and killed him.
State officials now say they are hoping to prevent these mass shootings.
The gunmen in both shootings in Dayton and Cincinnati, however, obtained their guns legally, authorities have said.
That is causing some to question if the plan being introduced Wednesday will prevent shooters from obtaining firearms.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.