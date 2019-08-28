Quiet on the home front; Dorian forecast to become a major hurricane

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A large, cooler, less humid air mass from Canada (EH!) will dominate the weather into the weekend with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.
As the weekend approaches slightly higher humidity levels will bring a slight chance of a pop-up thunderstorm Sunday through Wednesday. At the same time the “tropical traffic jam” associated with Hurricane Dorian will slow the movement of weather systems until the hurricane either moves on or dissipates.
Dorian is forecast to reach Category 3 status with 115 mph sustained winds and 140 mph wind gusts by landfall early Monday. The newest forecast has the storm maintaining at least Category 2 strength into the central Florida with 100 mph winds and 120 mph gusts into Monday evening. The forecast will change, they always do at least some, so if Dorian is important to you check back frequently
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.