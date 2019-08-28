Sunny skies & cooler for your Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As we work into a your Wednesday we start a new dry pattern that will take us right through the holiday weekend. This morning keep an eye for some patchy FOG as a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for portions of the area. Temperatures certainly will not feel like the last few days of August, as we stay in the upper 70s and low 80s right through the weekend.
Expect plenty of sunshine during the day and clear skies at night as our morning lows will dip into the upper 50s in spots.
Low humidity will remain the weekend with slightly warmer air into the low to mid 80s. I do not see another chance for rain until the earliest possibly Tuesday of next week.
