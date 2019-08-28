Tire flies off semi, hits CPD cruiser on NB I-75

EVENDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - A semi tractor-trailer struck a construction barrier on northbound Interstate 75 and lost a tire that flew off and struck a Cincinnati Police cruiser early Wednesday, Evendale police said.
No one was hurt, but an ambulance was called to check out a prisoner in the cruiser as a precaution, they said.
The crash was reported in the northbound lanes near the Glendale Evendale Road just after 4 a.m.
The Cincinnati police cruiser, carrying two officers and the prisoner, was in the area traveling north to meet a deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Evendale police said.
The right lane of the highway remains blocked until a tow truck responds to haul the semi away.
