Tire flies off semi, hits CPD cruiser on NB I-75
A semi tractor-trailer struck a construction barrier on northbound Interstate 75 in Evendale early Wedesday, police say. A tire became loose and ran across the highway, hitting a Cincinnati police cruiser. (Source: Dale Lutz)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 28, 2019 at 5:29 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 5:34 AM

EVENDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - A semi tractor-trailer struck a construction barrier on northbound Interstate 75 and lost a tire that flew off and struck a Cincinnati Police cruiser early Wednesday, Evendale police said.

No one was hurt, but an ambulance was called to check out a prisoner in the cruiser as a precaution, they said.

The crash was reported in the northbound lanes near the Glendale Evendale Road just after 4 a.m.

The Cincinnati police cruiser, carrying two officers and the prisoner, was in the area traveling north to meet a deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Evendale police said.

The right lane of the highway remains blocked until a tow truck responds to haul the semi away.

