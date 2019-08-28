West Nile virus detected in Wayne Township mosquitoes

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Public health officials are advising Butler County residents to be cautious after a collection of mosquitoes in Wayne Township tested positive for West Nile virus Friday.
The collection of mosquitoes on West Elkton Road marks the second Butler County location where the virus was detected this year. There have been no human cases yet in the county, according to local health authorities.
Mosquitoes in Clermont and Hamilton counties have also tested positive for the virus.
“While the public does not need to panic, now is a good time to focus on prevention,” said Jennifer Bailer, health commissioner for Butler County.
The General Health District advises residents to remove standing water from their properties to prevent mosquito eggs from hatching. People can also keep the virus from spreading by implementing window screens, using insect repellents and changing the water in birdbaths and bathing pools daily.
The Ohio Department of Health reported there were 65 human cases of West Nile virus in 2018, six of which resulted in death.
